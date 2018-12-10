Geezer Butler’s new band Deadland Ritual unveil first song “Down in Flames”: Stream

Deadland Ritual, photo by Jonas Akerlund

Deadland Ritual — a new supergroup featuring Black Sabbath bassist and songwriter Geezer Butler, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, longtime Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens, and vocalist Franky Perez from Apocalyptica — have just unveiled their first full song.

As we reported last week, the quartet teased the track via social media, but today, fans can hear the whole thing with the release of the music video for “Down In Flames” (watch below). The clip itself is a simple one with the band performing the song in the studio, intercut with footage of them listening to playback, but the tune is far more dynamic than that. The group leans into a meaty blues sound that is the perfect mix of heavy and light, with Butler and Stevens enjoying some wonderful interplay.



In a statement accompanying the video, Stevens talked about working with Butler on this new project. “There’s a lot of times in the studio as a guitar player, you get a guitar sound and you’re trying to make it work, tweaking it,” he said. “There was none of that bullshit. It just fit against his bass sound and it was really exciting to me. I get to hear my guitar against a bass guitarist that I’ve idolized forever.”

Sorum has been leading the charge of Deadland Ritual, calling on his buddies Stevens and Perez to start this new project. But it wasn’t until Butler came on board that everyone felt that the group had found its true sound. “It’s not your typical hard rock or metal stuff,” Butler said. “I had to get used to the idea of starting from scratch again, which is good, but I really liked the music I was hearing.”

According to a press release, the members of Deadland Ritual will continue to record new music and release new singles, with a possible album on the way. They’ll have some motivation to keep working on new material as the quartet is already booked for two big festivals next summer — the UK’s Download Festival in Donington Park, on June 14th, and Hellfest in Clisson, France, on June 22nd — with more dates expected to be announced shortly