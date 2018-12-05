The new Death Cab for Cutie remix serves as a sort-of Postal Service reunion: Stream

The Postal Service, photo by Brian Tamborello

Back in 2003, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard teamed up with Jimmy Tamborello of Dntel for a full-length LP as The Postal Service. The one-off release became a feverishly beloved cult classic, and then eventually went on to go platinum, a feat celebrated with a reunion tour and deluxe edition of Give Up in 2013. Unfortunately, Gibbard made it clear on Twitter at the time that The Postal Service was to be permanently disbanded after their final show of the tour.

Today, however, brings perhaps the closest thing we could get to another reunion: a Tamborello-helmed remix of “Summer Years”, the shimmering, honestly a bit more autumnal single from the band’s ninth studio album Thank You For Today.



Although their professional relationship dates back more than 15 years – beginning when Gibbard offered his vocals to the song “(This Is) The Dream of Evan and Chan” off the Dntel 2001 album Life Is Full of Possibilities – this is Tamborello’s first time working on a Death Cab song. The result is a warm, pulsing reinterpretation of the originally restless track. Listen to the remix below.

The collaboration comes alongside the announcement of a new North American tour for the Spring. Check out those dates below, and grab tickets here.

Death Cab for Cutie 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

12/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

12/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Alt 92.3’s Not So Silent Night

12/08 – San Jose, CA @ Alt 105.3’s Not So Silent Night

12/09 – Inglewood, CA @ KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas

12/11 – Seattle, WA @ KNDD Deck the Hall Ball

12/12 – Portland, OR @ 94.7’s December to Remember

12/14 – San Diego, CA @ 91X Wrex the Halls

01/24 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

01/25 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

01/26 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

01/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

01/29 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

01/30 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

02/01 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/02 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

02/03 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

02/05 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

02/06 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

02/07 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

02/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

02/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

02/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

02/12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall

03/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall

03/09 – Canberra, AU @ Canberra Theatre

03/11 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

03/12 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

03/14 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Arts Festival

03/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

03/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

03/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva

04/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

04/03 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

04/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s

04/06 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion

04/07 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum

04/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum

04/10 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

04/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

04/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

04/15 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

04/16 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

^ = w/ Jay Som