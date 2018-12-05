The new Death Cab for Cutie remix serves as a sort-of Postal Service reunion: Stream

Back in 2003, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard teamed up with Jimmy Tamborello of Dntel for a full-length LP as The Postal Service. The one-off release became a feverishly beloved cult classic, and then eventually went on to go platinum, a feat celebrated with a reunion tour and deluxe edition of Give Up in 2013. Unfortunately, Gibbard made it clear on Twitter at the time that The Postal Service was to be permanently disbanded after their final show of the tour.
Today, however, brings perhaps the closest thing we could get to another reunion: a Tamborello-helmed remix of “Summer Years”, the shimmering, honestly a bit more autumnal single from the band’s ninth studio album Thank You For Today.
Although their professional relationship dates back more than 15 years – beginning when Gibbard offered his vocals to the song “(This Is) The Dream of Evan and Chan” off the Dntel 2001 album Life Is Full of Possibilities – this is Tamborello’s first time working on a Death Cab song. The result is a warm, pulsing reinterpretation of the originally restless track. Listen to the remix below.
The collaboration comes alongside the announcement of a new North American tour for the Spring. Check out those dates below, and grab tickets here.
Death Cab for Cutie 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
12/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^
12/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Alt 92.3’s Not So Silent Night
12/08 – San Jose, CA @ Alt 105.3’s Not So Silent Night
12/09 – Inglewood, CA @ KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas
12/11 – Seattle, WA @ KNDD Deck the Hall Ball
12/12 – Portland, OR @ 94.7’s December to Remember
12/14 – San Diego, CA @ 91X Wrex the Halls
01/24 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
01/25 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
01/26 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
01/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
01/29 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
01/30 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
02/01 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
02/02 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
02/03 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
02/05 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
02/06 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
02/07 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
02/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit
02/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
02/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
02/12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall
03/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall
03/09 – Canberra, AU @ Canberra Theatre
03/11 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
03/12 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
03/14 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Arts Festival
03/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
03/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
03/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva
04/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
04/03 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
04/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s
04/06 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion
04/07 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum
04/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum
04/10 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
04/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
04/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
04/15 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
04/16 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
^ = w/ Jay Som