Pickaxe-wielding guitarist listened to Death Grips while destroying Trump’s Walk of Fame star

Death Grips, photo by David Brendan Hall

This past July, Austin Clay used a pickaxe to destroy Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star. While it’s no impeachment, the destruction effectively saw Clay speaking on behalf of most Americans, many of whom have felt silenced and sidelined by the 45th president.

Now, in an essay for GQ, Clay has finally addressed the incident. The most interesting tidbit to be revealed? As he swung and slammed down his pickaxe, Clay was apparently blasting the music of… Death Grips.



After purchasing the pickaxe from a local Home Depot, he headed down to the Walk of Fame and “put on some headphones; I was listening to Death Grips, which is some high-energy, ridiculous music.” He added, “It gave me the energy I needed to tear through the star.”

Was he listening to the raging Bottomless Pit? The savage Jenny Death or LOVE DEEP WEB? We may never know, but a slow clap is still in order here.

Clay further detailed how the carnage unfolded. “Rocks were flying up in my face. I wanted to obliterate the thing, because I thought that would be a statement,” he said. “We’re removing him from the ground, we’re removing him from Hollywood, we’re removing him from California, we’re removing him from the United States.”

Clay also naturally took great pleasure in pissing off Trump, a noted man-child. “The Walk of Fame is a whole boulevard of different people who have lived amazing lives. David Bowie. Marilyn Monroe,” Clay added. “Taking Trump’s name out of there is very rich and symbolic. I’m sure his ego was torn up about it, considering it’s the second time that it’s happened. He’s like, ‘Damn it. Not again.'”

As we previously noted, Clay is not the first person to try to erase Trump from the Walk of Fame. James Lambert Otis attempted to do so using a jackhammer in 2016; funnily enough, Otis went on to bail out Clay after he turned himself in to police. Clay has since been charged with one felony count of vandalism and faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Trump opponents supposedly weren’t the only ones to be delighted by Clay’s actions. According to Clay, the Secret Service later visited him at his home, presumably at the behest of Trump. No reprimanding or retaliation took place; it was actually quite the opposite.

“But they kind of thought it was funny,” Clay recounted to GQ. “I didn’t harm anyone; I didn’t commit a violent act. After we got to talking, one of them gave me a high five.”

As for Death Grips, the industrial hip-hop outfit hasn’t formerly responded to the GQ piece. They did, however, retweet it on social media so it’s safe to say they’d give Clay a high five, too, if they could.