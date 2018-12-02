Deftones confirm release of new music in 2019

Deftones, photo by Raymond Ahner

Back in August, Deftones excited their fan base by sharing a few photos of band members jamming in a studio, with the hashtag #writing. While it could have been assumed that the band was working on an album for release next year, Deftones have just confirmed that there will indeed be new music in 2019.

Deftones’ last studio album was 2016’s Gore, and their next disc will be the band’s ninth album overall. In a new Instagram post, the band posted an aerial shot of their hometown of Sacramento, California, with the hashtags, “#2019 #newmusic #deftones #sacramento.”



As of now, Deftones have no tour dates scheduled, indicating they’ll be hard at work on a new album over the next few months. The band recently headlined their inaugural Dia De Los Deftones festival, which took place November 3rd in San Diego, and featured a diverse lineup that included rapper Future, Linkin Park member Mike Shinoda, Rocket From the Crypt, and more.

Stay tuned as more details are unveiled about Deftones’ 2019 release.