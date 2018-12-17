Dennis Rodman bought Post Malone a $25 Olive Garden gift card for Christmas

Post Malone and Dennis Rodman, photo by Adam DeGross

Of course Dennis Rodman and Post Malone are friends. Of course they are. Their tattoos alone could provide chit-chat fodder for days, preferably while the pair are feasting on bottomless plates of pasta at Olive Garden. And, oh yes, they will be at Olive Garden, the restaurant Post enthused on a recent episode of Fallon, because Rodman bought the Beerbongs and Bentleys rapper a gift card for Christmas.

As Alternative Press notes, photographer Adam DeGross posted a picture of the pair together on Instagram, writing in the caption that “DENNIS RODMAN got POST MALONE a Christmas gift.” Indeed, Post is holding up an Olive Garden gift card for $25, which, by our calculations, can get you three orders of three orders of unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks. Now all he needs is a set of Crocs.



See it below.

Head here to hear “Sunflower”, Post’s recent collaboration with Swae Lee. Below, revisit his Fallon segment, in which the host joins the rapper for a meal at the suburban Italian chain.