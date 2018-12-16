Donald Trump: “SNL should be tested in courts”

Donald Trump

The cold opening of Saturday Night Live’s annual Christmas episode was a Trump-themed riff on It’s a Wonderful Life. The sketch imagined a world in which Trump lost the presidency and how much better his staff’s lives were because of it. Mike Pence was able to pursue his career as a DJ, Eric Trump had time to attend adult education classes, and Melania got a divorce. Not surprisingly, the moral of the story was lost on Alec Baldwin’s Trump, who ultimately pleaded to become president again.

Though the sketch was one of SNL’s better moments of 2018, it didn’t seem to sit well with the actual Donald Trump. Early Sunday morning, he questioned the legality of the comedy series and suggested it “should be tested in courts.”



“A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live,” Trump tweeted. “It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion?”

It’s worth noting that Trump himself previously hosted Saturday Night Live in 2004 and 2015. The latter appearance came during his run for presidency and some critics argue that it assisted Trump in humanizing his image.

On a related note, Trump is besieged in scandal and a bevy of investigations, so it wouldn’t seem like a court case against SNL is the best use of his time. Though, as we learned from the cold opening, he isn’t one to pursue the most sensical route.