The Crawleys are back in first Downton Abbey film teaser trailer: Watch

Downton Abbey

In 2015, Downton Abbey wrapped up its successful and adored six-season run. Over the course of some 50 episodes, the period drama series earned a whopping 69 Emmy nominations, making it the most nominated non-US TV show in Emmys history. The Crawley family story isn’t over yet, though, as Focus Pictures is bring back the historic estate and its beloved characters for a new feature film.

Also titled Downtown Abbey, the movie is set to open in US theaters on September 20th, 2019 a week after its international debut. The film’s script was penned by Julian Fellowes, writer and creator of the TV series, while Michael Engler (30 Rock, Six Feet Under) was enlisted to direct.



Along with the Crawley’s famed house, a number of original cast members from the TV show are set to return and reprise their roles: Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham), Matthew Goode (Henry Talbot), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley), Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley), and Joanne Froggatt (Anna Bates). Fan favorite Maggie Smith, who plays the very posh matriarch Violet Crawley, is also on board.

In anticipation of the film’s release, a short teaser trailer has been unveiled. It features footage from past seasons, namely scenes highlighting the grandeur of the Downton Abbey property — as well as a list of all your favorite returning characters. Watch below.