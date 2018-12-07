Dream Theater unleash new song, “Untethered Angel”, from upcoming album Distance Over Time: Stream

Dream Theater, photo by Mark Maryanovich

Progressive metal veterans Dream Theater announced their 14th studio album, Distance Over Time, a month ago, and now they’ve released the first single from the disc. The album-opening track “Untethered Angel” can be heard in the music video below.

The track starts out with an ambient intro courtesy of guitarist John Petrucci and keyboardist Jordan Rudess, before drummer Mike Mangini and bassist John Myung kick things up a notch with a thunderous rhythm section as singer James LaBrie dives in with his initial verses.



“During the writing and recording process of D/T, ‘Untethered Angel’ was known as ‘Song 4’ to all of us as it was the 4th song written during the sessions,” revealed Petrucci of the track in a press release. “However, there has always been something about this track that just begged for it to be the album opener, even long before all of the songs were written.”

He added, “Fear is something that rears its ugly head at some point or another in all of our lives. Fear of the unknown, fear of taking chances, fear of making mistakes. If we are not careful, it can be debilitating and sadly prevent us from realizing our true potential. The world we live in can be a scary place and the thought of an uncertain future a terrifying notion, especially for today’s young people. Untethering from that fear and giving yourself up to the future’s countless possibilities is what will ultimately set you free.”

Distance Over Time will arrive on February 22nd, and is available for pre-order in various formats here. Along with the new song, the band has also revealed the tracklist for the album (see below). As previously reported, Dream Theater will embark on a spring tour in support of the new album and in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their 1999 disc, Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory. Dates can be found here.

Distance Over Time tracklist:

01. Untethered Angel

02. Paralyzed

03. Fall Into The Light

04. Barstool Warrior

05. Room 137

06. S2N

07. At Wit’s End

08. Out Of Reach

09. Pale Blue Dot

10. Viper King (Bonus Track)