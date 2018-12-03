Menu
Eddie Vedder pays tribute to “my brother Chris” Cornell at Mandela 100: Watch

The Pearl Jam rocker dedicates "Long Road" to the Soundgarden frontman and Nelson Mandela

by
on December 03, 2018, 2:36pm
Eddie Vedder performing at Global Citizen: Mandela 100

Eddie Vedder was one of the many musical guests at this weekend’s Global Citizen: Mandela 100, a concert in South Africa celebrating what would have been Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday. For his set, the Pearl Jam frontman offered a poignant tribute to late Soundgarden rocker and friend Chris Cornell, as well as performed original songs and covers.

As Alternative Nation points out, Vedder played the Pearl Jam B-side “Long Road”, dedicating it to Mandela and “my brother Chris.” The veteran rocker, who was accompanied by the Soweto Gospel Choir, introduced his performance by saying they would “sing a bit of a prayer for you.” The 1995 track was originally penned in memory of one of Vedder’s high school teachers.

Later, Vedder covered the John Lennon classic “Imagine” and also rattled off a passionate rendition of Pearl Jam’s 1994 single “Better Man”.

Watch footage below (scroll to 6:02:00 for the Cornell tribute, 9:06:00 for the second part of his set).

Since Cornell passed last year, Vedder has delivered countless tributes in his honor, including at Pearl Jam’s first concert of 2018 and a hometown show in Seattle in August.

