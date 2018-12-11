Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Eddie Vedder reunites with South African high school choir, covers The Beatles: Watch

The Pearl Jam frontman reconnects with The Walmer High School Choir, with whom he recorded 2005's The Molo Sessions

by
on December 11, 2018, 11:37am
0 comments
Watch video Eddie Vedder performing "Here Comes the Sun" at Walmer High School
Eddie Vedder performing at Walmer High School in South Africa

Back in 2005, Eddie Vedder released The Molo Sessions, an album recorded with The Walmer High School Choir of Port Elizabeth, South Africa. All proceeds from the LP went to help fund local schools in South Africa. Now, more than a decade later, the Pearl Jam frontman has reunited with the choir, and even staged a surprise performance at their high school.

As Alternative Nation points out, Vedder performed The Beatles classic “Here Comes the Sun” during a ceremony at Walmer High School last week. The Seattle rocker also took a tour of the school and helped plant a tree outside.

“Reunited. #walmerhighschool #portelizabeth #molosession…more photos to come….Incredible day!!!” Vedder’s wife, Jill, wrote on Instagram.

An Instagram account associated with the choir also posted photos, writing, “After 14 years a beautiful reunion between Eddie Vedder and the Molo Choir. Thank you so much to Eddie and his family for taking the time to make this amazing day possible.”

Watch Vedder’s Beatles cover below.

During the same ceremony, a youth choir took the stage to dedicate a performance of “Ndiyimbokodo” (“I’m a Rock”) to Vedder. Watch that below, followed by more photos from Vedder’s visit to Walmer High School.

47290695 1977159132380299 1901227390231642112 n Eddie Vedder reunites with South African high school choir, covers The Beatles: Watch

47685350 1977159065713639 5124690823660699648 o Eddie Vedder reunites with South African high school choir, covers The Beatles: Watch

The original Molo Sessions Artwork:

r 1038864 1468010809 9250 jpeg Eddie Vedder reunites with South African high school choir, covers The Beatles: Watch

While in South Africa, Vedder also performed at Global Citizen: Mandela 100. Revisit his set here.

Previous Story
Baroness and Deafheaven to co-headline 2019 North American tour with support from Zeal & Ardor
Next Story
Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” is now the most-streamed song from the 20th century
No comments