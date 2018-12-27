Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Elle Fanning belts out Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” in new Teen Spirit trailer: Watch

Pop stardom has become ripe for cinema over the last few years

by
on December 27, 2018, 1:55pm
0 comments
teen spirit trailer elle fanning

We got our first look at Max Minghella’s Teen Spirit earlier this year, and now the first-time director is back with more footage of Elle Fanning’s journey towards pop superstardom.

In the film’s newest trailer, the burgeoning songstress performs Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”, making it the first of several pop standards we’ll get to see covered in the film. Artists like Ariana GrandeJack Antonoff, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Ellie Goulding will also see their work featured in the story of Violet, a young English woman who enters into an American Idol-like singing contest. The new trailer also offers a deeper look into Violet’s origins, as well as her developing stage presence.

Watch it below.

Based on its trailer, the movie looks to be less cynical than recent explorations of music stardom like Vox Lux and Her Smell, and more youth-focused than A Star is BornIt hits theaters on April 5th, 2019.

Previous Story
Macaulay Culkin to legally change his middle name to ‘Macaulay Culkin’
Next Story
Jude Law finally confirmed as Mar-Vell in Captain Marvel
No comments