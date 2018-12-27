Elle Fanning belts out Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” in new Teen Spirit trailer: Watch

We got our first look at Max Minghella’s Teen Spirit earlier this year, and now the first-time director is back with more footage of Elle Fanning’s journey towards pop superstardom.

In the film’s newest trailer, the burgeoning songstress performs Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”, making it the first of several pop standards we’ll get to see covered in the film. Artists like Ariana Grande, Jack Antonoff, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Ellie Goulding will also see their work featured in the story of Violet, a young English woman who enters into an American Idol-like singing contest. The new trailer also offers a deeper look into Violet’s origins, as well as her developing stage presence.



Watch it below.

Based on its trailer, the movie looks to be less cynical than recent explorations of music stardom like Vox Lux and Her Smell, and more youth-focused than A Star is Born. It hits theaters on April 5th, 2019.