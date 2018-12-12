Elton John covers Khalid’s “Young Dumb & Broke” for Spotify Singles: Stream

Khalid and Elton John

During a 2017 interview on Beats 1, Elton John made it known that he hoped to one day collaborate with Khalid. “New artist wise, Khalid,” Sir Elton gushed to Zane Lowe, “I love Khalid.” It appears the Rocket Man’s dreams have come true: Today, he’s shared a cover of “Young Dumb & Broke” featuring additional vocals from Khalid himself.



The new rendition was recorded at the Colosseum at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace as part of John’s Spotify Singles session. In typical Elton John fashion, it’s got color, flare, and prominent piano arrangements.

“I discovered Khalid’s music a few years ago, and have been a fan ever since,” John remarked in a press statement. “We finally met when I played his home town of El Paso last year.”

“It’s a thrill to be a small part of any new artist’s journey, and it’s been wonderful to see his star continue to rise and rise,” he added. “‘Young Dumb & Broke’ is a fabulous song, one of my favorites and I’m really pleased that he liked my cover enough to contribute vocals.”

Take a listen to John’s full Spotify Singles session below, which also features a new take on his classic “Bennie and the Jets”.

John is currently on his massive “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour”, which stretches into late 2019. A new biopic on John, dubbed Rocketman, is scheduled to launch May 31st.

As for Khalid, the R&B singer landed on our Top 50 Songs of 2018 list. He recently shared his Suncity EP.