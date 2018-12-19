Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda perform 22 musicals in 12 minutes with James Corden: Watch

James Corden is no stranger to musical theater, having starred in the 2015 adaptation of Into the Woods. His affection for the stage was on full display last night, however, as the Late Late Show host welcomed Mary Poppins Returns stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda onstage for a crash course in the artform.

Across 12 minutes, the trio sang, danced, and propped their way through 22 different musicals with nary a missed note. Selections included Cabaret, Beauty and the Beast, Singin’ in the Rain, Dreamgirls, and even La La Land, as well as a preview of Mary Poppins Returns, which hits theaters today.



Watch it below.