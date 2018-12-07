Episode 98: Stephen King Delivered His Greatest Sequel With The Dark Tower II: The Drawing of the Three

The Dark Tower II: The Drawing of the Three

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



“We are going to fight. We are going to be hurt. And in the end, we will stand.”

Constant Listeners, don’t be fooled by the soothing sounds of the ocean, for there are terrifying evils within the water. Stand up, gather your mind, and look around. You’ll see there are three doors waiting for you. Choose wisely.

(Merch: Support The Losers’ Club and Grab Some T-Shirts!)

Join Losers Dan Caffrey, Ahse Digg, Dan Pfleegor, and McKenzie Gerber as they return to Mid-World to continue their epic quest with Stephen King’s 1987 sequel, The Dark Tower II: The Drawing of the Three. Together, they follow Roland Deschain through other worlds and dodge all sorts of trouble as the weathered gunslinger assembles his ka-tet.

Listen above and return next week when the Losers try to keep their own fingers in another edition of Lobstrosities, where they dissect one godawful King movie sequel. In the meantime, show your support by leaving us a glowing review on iTunes.

Chapters include: Introductions/History/Synopsis, The Hook (15:00), Structure and Format (17:00), Heroes and Villains (24:30), Misery (1:13:30), Word Processor of the God (1:19:00), The Sematary (1:28:00), Poundcake! (1:37:00), King’s Dominion (1:42:00), Room 237 (1:50:00), Adaptations (1:52:30), Overall Thoughts (2:09:00), and Outro (2:16:00)

