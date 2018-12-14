Episode 99: The Lawnmower Man Has Little to Do With Stephen King, But Damn Is Jeff Fahey Hot

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



Welcome to the latest installment of Lobstrosities, a segment of The Losers’ Club that journeys into the barren wastelands of Stephen King movies and sequels. Why they decided to do this is anyone’s guess.

The third episode finds Losers Randall Colburn and Michael Roffman trying to make sense of how Stephen King’s short story “The Lawnmower Man” slowly evolved into a semi-iconic movie about virtual reality.

return next week when the Losers close out the year with a Kingmas-edition of Bag of Bones.

Chapters include: Intro, Shit: A Concordance (5:25), The Ka-Ka-tet (27:25), Beam Breakers (40:30), Cry Your Pardon (50:30), You Have Not Forgotten the Face of Your Father (1:00:00), The Final Sacrifice (1:09:00), and Outro (1:12:40)

