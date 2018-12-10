Here’s the 2019 lineup for Firefly Music Festival…

Travis Scott (photo by Amy Price), Vampire Weekend (Heather Kaplan), and Post Malone (Lior Phillips)

Firefly Music Festival has revealed its 2019 lineup. The three-day event takes place June 21st-23rd in Dover, Delaware.

Notable acts include Travis Scott, Vampire Weekend, Post Malone, Tyler the Creator, BROCKHAMPTON, Courtney Barnett, Lykke Li, Gucci Mane, Death Cab For Cutie, Dashboard Confessional, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Car Seat Headrest, King Princess, Phosphorescent, Saba, Gunna, Snail Mail, and 070 Shake.



Also playing are Panic! At the Disco, TLC, Zedd, Kygo, DJ Snake, GRiZ, Young the Giant, Walk the Moon, AWOLNATION, AJR, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, X Ambassadors, Bishop Briggs, JPEGMAGIA, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Let’s Eat Grandma, and Bloodpop, among others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 14th.