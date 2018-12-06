Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield survives terrifying car accident

Terrifying times for Matt Pinfield.

As TMZ reports, the former MTV VJ was hit by a speeding car in Los Angeles on Monday night, resulting in his leg being broken in two places and major lacerations to his head.



Fortunately, he was rushed to Cedars-Sinar hospital, where he received stitches for his head and underwent surgery for his leg. His friend recently posted a photo reporting that he’s in stable condition — and even eating a muffin!

For decades, Pinfield has been a major voice in the music industry, having served as a VJ on both MTV and VH1. His work on 120 Minutes opened the door for countless acts and shed a light on new music for viewers across the world.

