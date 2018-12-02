Frances Bean Cobain debuts emotional new song: Watch

Frances Bean Cobain

Earlier this year, Frances Bean Cobain revealed her intention to pursue a career in music. Since then, the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love has been previewing original music via her Instagram page. Over the weekend, she debuted her latest offering, which you can see below.

“No one told me/ How I should love myself/ Damn near killed me/ Damn near killed myself/ I’ve been stuck inside your time capsule,” Cobain croons on the track. “Don’t you think you ought to let me go/ If I could keep the raspiness in my voice from being sick without being sick… I would.”

