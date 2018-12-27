R.I.P. Frank Adonis, Goodfellas actor dies at 83

Frank Adonis circa 1989, photo by Ron Galella

Frank Adonis, the actor who is best known for playing real-life mobster Anthony Stabile in Goodfellas, has passed away. He was 83 years old.

Adonis died in Las Vegas on Wednesday after battling a number of health issues, according to a statement from his wife. For the last few years, he primarily struggled with kidney problems and had been on dialysis. Due to his failing health, Adonis was put on a ventilator about a week ago; he was taken off the ventilator after Christmas.



“He will be missed. He was a great father and an amazing husband,” his wife, Denise, told TMZ. “He helped all his friends he could. Great writer, director and actor. He was my best friend.”

Born in Brooklyn in 1935, Adonis amassed more than 30 film credits over the course of this decades-long career. Along with 1990’s Goodfellas, he appeared in two other Martin Scorsese films, 1990’s Raging Bull (as Patsy) and 1995’s Casino (as Rocky). Adonis also featured in Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and the Charlie Sheen-led Wall Street, as well as had TV roles on The Sopranos and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.