Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Goblin announce Fearless (37513 Zombie Ave), featuring reimagined version of Dawn of the Dead score

The 40th anniversary release also features two new arrangements of tracks from their seminal Suspiria score

by
on December 18, 2018, 11:54am
0 comments
dawn of the dead goblin vinyl reissue
Dawn of the Dead

Earlier this year, Waxwork Records released a 40th anniversary vinyl reissue of the score to George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead. With the reissue, Italian prog legends Goblin saw all 17 of their tracks for the film released on vinyl for the first time. Now, the band itself has returned for the true Dead heads, releasing a 40th anniversary release that’s distinctly their own.

(Read: 10 Essential Horror Movie Scores)

The commemorative studio album, Fearless (37513 Zombie Ave), includes “reimagined versions” of the best tunes from the iconic soundtrack, as well as new arrangements of two tracks from their also-seminal Suspiria score. It will be a merry, bloody Christmas indeed, as the album is slated to arrive this December 24th on both vinyl and CD.

Pre-orders are ongoing here.

Goblin Reissue

 

Previous Story
Steve Perry serves up toasty cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”: Stream
Next Story
Album Review: Vic Mensa Doesn’t Fool Around on Hooligans
No comments