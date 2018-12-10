Godsmack and Volbeat announce 2019 North American tour

Godsmack, photo by Joe Russo / Volbeat, photo by Ross Halfin

Veteran hard-rock act Godsmack look to stay busy in 2019. After previously announcing six-week tour of Europe, the Massachusetts band revealed today that they will be hitting the road with Danish rockers Volbeat in North America in the spring.

The trek kicks off with a trio of Godsmack festival dates in early April, but then jumps into a regular schedule of shows with Volbeat on April 16h at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The run finishes up May 11th at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec. While Godsmack will headline several of the dates, a number of the Canadian shows will be co-headlining gigs with Volbeat.



You can grab tickets to the the upcoming jaunt here.

Godsmack released their most recent album, When Legends Rise, this past April. The disc hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 upon release and was No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Music Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and Top Independent Albums charts.

As for Volbeat, this Friday (December 14th), the group will release Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken, a CD and concert film that commemorates their show at the titular soccer stadium in Copenhagen. The quartet were the first hometown band to headline and sell out that venue, drawing in over 48,000 fans.

Meanwhile, Godsmack’s 2019 European tour makes up for a fall 2018 trek the band had to postpone following the death of guitarist Tony Rombola’s adult son.

Godsmack 2019 European Tour with Like A Storm

02/27 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

02/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

03/01 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham

03/04 — Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

03/06 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex

03/07 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

03/08 — Munich, Germany @ TonHalle Münche

03/10 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

03/11 — Amsterdam, Holland @ The Melkweg

03/13 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

03/17 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall

03/19 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset

03/21 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ The Grey Hall

03/22 — Hamburg, Germany @ Docks

03/24 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

03/26 — Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

03/27 — Vienna, Austria @ Arena

03/28 — Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra Music Club

03/30 — Sofia, Bulgaria @ Arena Armeec

03/31 — Bucharest, Romania @ Arenele Romane

Godsmack and Volbeat 2019 North American Tour:

04/06 — Scottsdale, AZ @ Westworld *

04/13 — Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fairgrounds *

04/14 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

04/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

04/18 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center – Evansville

04/19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

04/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

04/23 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

04/26 — Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

04/27 — Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Event Centre

04/29 — Medicine Hat, AB @ Canalta Centre

04/30 — Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino – Grey Eagle Event Centre

05/02 — Dawson Creek, BC @ EnCana Events Centre

05/03 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

05/05 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

05/06 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

05/09 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

05/10 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

05/11 — Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

* = Festival date: Godsmack only