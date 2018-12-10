Godsmack and Volbeat announce 2019 North American tour

Veteran hard-rock act Godsmack look to stay busy in 2019. After previously announcing six-week tour of Europe, the Massachusetts band revealed today that they will be hitting the road with Danish rockers Volbeat in North America in the spring.
The trek kicks off with a trio of Godsmack festival dates in early April, but then jumps into a regular schedule of shows with Volbeat on April 16h at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The run finishes up May 11th at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec. While Godsmack will headline several of the dates, a number of the Canadian shows will be co-headlining gigs with Volbeat.
Godsmack released their most recent album, When Legends Rise, this past April. The disc hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 upon release and was No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Music Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and Top Independent Albums charts.
As for Volbeat, this Friday (December 14th), the group will release Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken, a CD and concert film that commemorates their show at the titular soccer stadium in Copenhagen. The quartet were the first hometown band to headline and sell out that venue, drawing in over 48,000 fans.
Meanwhile, Godsmack’s 2019 European tour makes up for a fall 2018 trek the band had to postpone following the death of guitarist Tony Rombola’s adult son.
Godsmack 2019 European Tour with Like A Storm
02/27 – London, UK @ O2 Forum
02/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester
03/01 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham
03/04 — Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali
03/06 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex
03/07 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
03/08 — Munich, Germany @ TonHalle Münche
03/10 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
03/11 — Amsterdam, Holland @ The Melkweg
03/13 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
03/17 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall
03/19 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset
03/21 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ The Grey Hall
03/22 — Hamburg, Germany @ Docks
03/24 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
03/26 — Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja
03/27 — Vienna, Austria @ Arena
03/28 — Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra Music Club
03/30 — Sofia, Bulgaria @ Arena Armeec
03/31 — Bucharest, Romania @ Arenele Romane
Godsmack and Volbeat 2019 North American Tour:
04/06 — Scottsdale, AZ @ Westworld *
04/13 — Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fairgrounds *
04/14 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *
04/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
04/18 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center – Evansville
04/19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
04/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
04/23 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
04/26 — Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
04/27 — Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Event Centre
04/29 — Medicine Hat, AB @ Canalta Centre
04/30 — Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino – Grey Eagle Event Centre
05/02 — Dawson Creek, BC @ EnCana Events Centre
05/03 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
05/05 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
05/06 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
05/09 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
05/10 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
05/11 — Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
* = Festival date: Godsmack only