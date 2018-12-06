Golden Globe Awards 2019 nominees: See the full list

This morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes. Now in its 76th year, the annual awards ceremony recognizes excellence in film and television, both domestic and foreign.
Among the major film nominees is A Star is Born, which dominated the Drama field with nominations in nearly every essential category, including Best Picture, Best Director, and both top acting categories.
Elsewhere in Drama, a couple of the other big players include BlackKklansman and If Beale Street Could Talk, which also achieved top honors in both the Best Picture and acting categories. (Both Bohemian Rhapsody and Black Panther round out this year’s field.)
Over on the Comedy/Musical side, The Favourite and Vice continue to gain awards season momentum with a wide spread of nominees across all of the top categories. Crazy Rich Asians, Mary Poppins Returns, and Green Book will also vie for traction next month.
For television, Best Comedy sees one of the biggest snubs this year: FX’s Atlanta‘s incredible second season. Aside from Donald Glover’s single nomination for Best Actor, the show was snubbed entirely this go-around.
However, HBO’s breakout hit Barry steps in as one of the top nominees, nabbing most of the selections, alongside returning series such as NBC’s The Good Place and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Newcomers Showtime’s Kidding and Netflix’s The Kominsky Method also cleaned up.
Over in Drama, it’s a hot year for new titles as four of the five nominees for Best TV Series – Drama are coming off their rookie outings: Amazon’s Homecoming, FX’s Pose, BBC America’s Killing Eve, and Netflix’s Bodyguard all debut with top nominations. The veteran? The final season of FX’s long-acclaimed The Americans.
Check out the complete list nominees below. Winners will be announced during a live gala on Sunday, January 6th hosted by Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg and Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh that will air on NBC.
Film
Best Motion Picture, Drama:
A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlackKKlansman
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Willem Dafoe, Eternity’s Gate
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Crazy Rich Asians
Vice
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Christian Bale, Vice
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Charlize Theron, Tully
Best Director:
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Best Screenplay:
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Green Book
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams, Vice
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Claire Foy, First Man
Best Original Score:
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Best Original Song:
“Shallow” (A Star Is Born)
“Revelation” (Boy Erased)
“All the Stars” (Black Panther)
“Requiem For A Private War” (A Private War)
“Girl in the Movies” (Dumplin’)
Best Animated Feature Film:
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Mirai
Best Foreign Language Film:
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
TV
Best TV Series, Drama:
Homecoming
Killing Eve
The Americans
Pose
Bodyguard
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Stephan James, Homecoming
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Dirty John
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Henry Winkler, Barry
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale