Icelandic hardcore band Great Grief unveil new song “Feeling Fine”: Stream

Great Grief, courtesy of No Sleep Records

Great Grief, a hardcore band from Reykjavík, Iceland, are set to unleash their first full-length album, Love, Lust and Greed, this Friday (December 7th), and they’ve teamed up with Heavy Consequence to debut the new song “Feeling Fine” (listen below).

The track kicks off with a driving bass line before singer Finnbogi Örn dives in with forceful vocals, making for a relentless three-minutes of hardcore aggression.



“‘Feeling Fine’ is where one comes to accept their flaws, and the fact that they might never learn what ‘self love’ truly is,” Örn tells us about the track. “In our current society it is an embraced concept, that is more often than not misconstrued. I am still trying to figure out what self love is, but I took a step in the right direction when I learned that it what okay to be medicated for depression and anxiety. That it is not a sign of weakness.”

He adds, “My writing is heavily influenced by George Hirsch from Blacklisted, whose 2010 record No One Deserves to Be Here More than Me is one of the most important narratives on self loathing to come out of music during this millennium. This song has a bit of a stylistic change to it, compared to our past catalog, but so do the other 10 songs you will hear on our upcoming full length Love, Lust and Greed.”

As mentioned, Great Grief’s Love, Lust and Greed arrives this Friday. The album can be pre-ordered here.