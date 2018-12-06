Greta Van Fleet rock “When the Curtain Falls” for Canadian fans in new live video: Watch

Greta Van Fleet live in Canada

The quick rise to fame by Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet has been remarkable, as the young band makes its mark throughout the world. But Canada just may be the place where the band has made the most impact.

“When the Curtain Falls”, the first single off the band’s recently released debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, has spent an incredible 13 weeks at No. 1 on rock radio in Canada, which followed similar chart-topping feats by earlier tracks “Highway Tune” and “Safari Song”. Overall, Greta Van Fleet have spent 27 weeks at No. 1 on Canadian rock radio in 2018, breaking a record for a calendar year previously shared by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pearl Jam.



Canada’s enthusiasm for Greta Van Fleet is seen in a new live video for “When the Curtain Falls”, captured at the band’s first-ever Canadian gig, at the Rebel in Toronto this past July. The clip, premiering right here at Consequence of Sound and Heavy Consequence, can be seen below.

Greta Van Fleet will finish up their 2018 touring with multi-night stints in Chicago and Detroit, having just played a three-night stand in New York City. The band will then embark on a massive world tour in 2019, beginning in Europe in the winter, and then hitting the U.S. in the spring. See a full list of dates here.