Gucci Mane unleashes new album Evil Genius: Stream

Gucci Mane, photo by Julia Drummond

Gucci Mane has let loose his new album, Evil Genius. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Featuring 17 tracks, the effort is a truly star-studded affair featuring a multitude of rappers, pop singers, and famed producers. “Solitaire”, which features Migos and Lil Yachty teaming with Guwop as Glacier Boyz, is included on the tracklist, as is the Bruno Mars and Kodak Black joint cut “Wake Up in the Sky”. Kevin Gates appears on “I’m Not Goin” and 21 Savage lends a hand to “Just Like It”, while Migos’ Quavo pops up on a pair of songs, “Bipolar” and “Lost Y’all Mind”.



In terms of production, Metro Boomin (Future, Travis Scott) and Murda Beatz (Drake, 2 Chainz) drop in, alongside Honorable C-Note and OG Parker.

Evil Genius follows Gucci’s trio of 2017 releases, including DropTopWop with Metro Boomin and El Gato: The Human Glacier. A biopic focused on the Atlanta rapper is also in the works.

Evil Genius Artwork:

Evil Genius Tracklist:

01. Off The Boat

02. By Myself

03. Bipolar (feat. Quavo)

04. Cold Shoulder (feat. NBA YoungBoy)

05. I’m Not Goin (feat. Kevin Gates)

06. On God

07. Outta Proportion

08. Just Like It (feat. 21 Savage)

09. Wake Up In The Sky (feat. Bruno Mars & Kodak Black)

10. Solitaire (feat. Glacier Boyz)

11. Lord

12. This The Night

13. Mad Russian (feat. Lil Skies)

14. Money Callin

15. Hard Feelings

16. Dead Broke

17. Lost Y’all Mind (feat. Quavo)