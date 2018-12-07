Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Gucci Mane unleashes new album Evil Genius: Stream

Boasting cameos from Bruno Mars, Migos, 21 Savage, Kevin Gates, and more

by
on December 07, 2018, 12:05am
0 comments
Stream Gucci Mane Evil Genius Album New
Gucci Mane, photo by Julia Drummond

Gucci Mane has let loose his new album, Evil Genius. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Featuring 17 tracks, the effort is a truly star-studded affair featuring a multitude of rappers, pop singers, and famed producers. “Solitaire”, which features Migos and Lil Yachty teaming with Guwop as Glacier Boyz, is included on the tracklist, as is the Bruno Mars and Kodak Black joint cut “Wake Up in the Sky”. Kevin Gates appears on “I’m Not Goin” and 21 Savage lends a hand to “Just Like It”, while Migos’ Quavo pops up on a pair of songs, “Bipolar” and “Lost Y’all Mind”.

In terms of production, Metro Boomin (Future, Travis Scott) and Murda Beatz (Drake, 2 Chainz) drop in, alongside Honorable C-Note and OG Parker.

Evil Genius follows Gucci’s trio of 2017 releases, including DropTopWop with Metro Boomin and El Gato: The Human Glacier. A biopic focused on the Atlanta rapper is also in the works.

Evil Genius Artwork:

evil genius stream album gucci Gucci Mane unleashes new album Evil Genius: Stream

Evil Genius Tracklist:
01. Off The Boat
02. By Myself
03. Bipolar (feat. Quavo)
04. Cold Shoulder (feat. NBA YoungBoy)
05. I’m Not Goin (feat. Kevin Gates)
06. On God
07. Outta Proportion
08. Just Like It (feat. 21 Savage)
09. Wake Up In The Sky (feat. Bruno Mars & Kodak Black)
10. Solitaire (feat. Glacier Boyz)
11. Lord
12. This The Night
13. Mad Russian (feat. Lil Skies)
14. Money Callin
15. Hard Feelings
16. Dead Broke
17. Lost Y’all Mind (feat. Quavo)

image

JAY-Z and Beyonce Tour Reel

image

Travis Scott's Top 5 Videos

image

Food References in Drake’s Music

image

Eminem’s Highest Charting Songs

image

Migos’ Top Songs

Previous Story
XXXTentacion’s posthumous album, Skins, has arrived: Stream
Next Story
Badflower unveil stirring video for new song “Heroin”: Watch
No comments