Gucci Mane and Kevin Gates perform “I’m Not Goin” on Kimmel: Watch

Gucci Mane and Kevin Gates on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

After releasing three full-length efforts last year in addition to a New York Times best-selling autobiography, Gucci Mane took 2018 relatively low-key. But thankfully we’re at least getting one good helping of Guwop before the year’s up.

The rapper’s latest studio album, Evil Genius, is out at the end of the week, and features a star-studded 17-song tracklist. He’s released the advance singles “Wake Up In The Sky” (featuring Bruno Mars and Kodak Black), “Solitaire” (featuring Migos and Lil Yachty), BiPolar (featuring Quavo), and “I’m Not Goin” (featuring Kevin Gates). He opted to bring the latter to life during his performance on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!.



Kevin Gates himself was also in attendance for Gucci’s stint as musical guest, and together they brought a hazy, ominous cool (as well as a bunch of actual fog) to the late night stage. Watch their performance below.

Evil Genius drops December 7th.