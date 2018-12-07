Guided By Voices announce new album, Zeppelin Over China, share “My Future in Barcelona”: Stream

Fresh off a summer tour in support of their latest album, Space Gun, Robert Pollard’s prolific Guided By Voices have announced a massive new double-album called Zeppelin Over China. The band’s second double-album after last year’s August By Cake (which also happened to be their 100th LP overall) is due out February 1st.
Spanning 32 songs over 75 minutes, Zeppelin Over China was recorded with collaborator and engineer Travis Harrison. The record pushes the scope of Pollard’s songwriting as he embarks on a new musical journey with the latest incarnation of his band, guitarists Doug Gillard and Bobby Bare Jr., drummer Kevin March, and bassist Mark Shue.
As a first listen to the effort, GBV have shared the lead single “My Future in Barcelona”. The anthemic track finds Pollard stretching the limits of his vocal capabilities, and you can take a listen below.
Ahead of Zeppelin in China, GBV have released four vinyl-only limited edition 7-inch EPs. Both Winecork Stonehenge and 100 Dougs are available today, while Umlaut Over The Özone and 1901 Acid Rock are set to arrive in March. Additionally, GBV have already announced a follow-up LP to Zeppelin Over China; entitled, Street Party, it’s due out in February 2020.
Zeppelin Over China Artwork:
Zeppelin Over China Tracklist:
01. Good Morning Sir
02. Step of the Wave
03. Carapace
04. Send In the Suicide Squad
05. Blurring the Contacts
06. Your Lights Are Out
07. Windshield Wiper Rex
08. Holy Rhythm
09. Jack Tell
10. Bellicose Starling
11. Wrong Turn On
12. Charmless Peters
13. The Rally Boys
14. Think. Be a Man.
15. Jam Warsong
16. You Own the Night
17. Everything’s Thrilling
18. Nice About You
19. Einstein’s Angel
20. The Hearing Department
21. Questions of the Test
22. No Point
23. Lurk of the Worm
24. Zeppelin Over China
25. Where Have You Been All My Life
26. Cold Cold Hands
27. Transpiring Anathema
28. We Can Make Music
29. Cobbler Ditches
30. Enough Is Never at the End
31. My Future in Barcelona
32. Vertiginous Rafts
GBV are set to appear at both Primavera Sound and NOS Primavera 2019. Before that, they have a pair of US gigs to end the year, including a New Year’s Eve gig in Chicago. Find the band’s complete itinerary below.
Guided By Voices 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
12/30 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue & 7th St Entry
12/31 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
05/30 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/07 Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera