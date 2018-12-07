Guided By Voices announce new album, Zeppelin Over China, share “My Future in Barcelona”: Stream

Guided By Voices

Fresh off a summer tour in support of their latest album, Space Gun, Robert Pollard’s prolific Guided By Voices have announced a massive new double-album called Zeppelin Over China. The band’s second double-album after last year’s August By Cake (which also happened to be their 100th LP overall) is due out February 1st.

Spanning 32 songs over 75 minutes, Zeppelin Over China was recorded with collaborator and engineer Travis Harrison. The record pushes the scope of Pollard’s songwriting as he embarks on a new musical journey with the latest incarnation of his band, guitarists Doug Gillard and Bobby Bare Jr., drummer Kevin March, and bassist Mark Shue.



As a first listen to the effort, GBV have shared the lead single “My Future in Barcelona”. The anthemic track finds Pollard stretching the limits of his vocal capabilities, and you can take a listen below.

Ahead of Zeppelin in China, GBV have released four vinyl-only limited edition 7-inch EPs. Both Winecork Stonehenge and 100 Dougs are available today, while Umlaut Over The Özone and 1901 Acid Rock are set to arrive in March. Additionally, GBV have already announced a follow-up LP to Zeppelin Over China; entitled, Street Party, it’s due out in February 2020.

Zeppelin Over China Artwork:

Zeppelin Over China Tracklist:

01. Good Morning Sir

02. Step of the Wave

03. Carapace

04. Send In the Suicide Squad

05. Blurring the Contacts

06. Your Lights Are Out

07. Windshield Wiper Rex

08. Holy Rhythm

09. Jack Tell

10. Bellicose Starling

11. Wrong Turn On

12. Charmless Peters

13. The Rally Boys

14. Think. Be a Man.

15. Jam Warsong

16. You Own the Night

17. Everything’s Thrilling

18. Nice About You

19. Einstein’s Angel

20. The Hearing Department

21. Questions of the Test

22. No Point

23. Lurk of the Worm

24. Zeppelin Over China

25. Where Have You Been All My Life

26. Cold Cold Hands

27. Transpiring Anathema

28. We Can Make Music

29. Cobbler Ditches

30. Enough Is Never at the End

31. My Future in Barcelona

32. Vertiginous Rafts

GBV are set to appear at both Primavera Sound and NOS Primavera 2019. Before that, they have a pair of US gigs to end the year, including a New Year’s Eve gig in Chicago. Find the band’s complete itinerary below.

Guided By Voices 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

12/30 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue & 7th St Entry

12/31 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

05/30 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/07 Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera