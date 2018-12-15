Lawsuit claims Harvey Weinstein bragged about sleeping with Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games

Harvey Weinstein’s sordid past continues to surface. In a new lawsuit filed against the former movie mogul and The Weinstein Company, an anonymous woman claims Weinstein once bragged about sleeping with Jennifer Lawrence.

According to TMZ, Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on the anonymous aspiring actress, responding to her tearful protests by saying, “I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar.”



The suit claims the two originally met at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, during which they had a meeting at the Waldorf Astoria in Park City, Utah. The woman says Weinstein barged into the bathroom while she was on the toilet and proceeded to masturbate on her, promising everything would be alright if they remained friends.

Later that year, the two met again in New York City at Weinstein’s office, where the aforementioned incident involving Lawrence’s name occurred. The woman says she experienced similar harassment in January 2014 and February 2015, all in New York, and goes on to describe another horrific incident in December 2015 at a Beverly Hills hotel.

Lawrence has since responded to the news, telling TMZ, “My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein. I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.”

A representative for Weinstein sent the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday:

“This lawsuit was filed and updated strategically with no notice given or any attempt to reach out to Mr. Weinstein’s attorneys for one reason; It was meant to embarrass Mr. Weinstein and garner unchecked media attention. There is absolutely no truth to the malicious claims made in this lawsuit, and we are reviewing our options with an eye on filing for an immediate dismissal. Mr. Weinstein is embarrassed for Ms. Lawrence with whom he has only had a professional and respectful relationship, who has sadly been dragged into this ugly attempt at defamation. This filing further proves that anyone can say whatever they want in a lawsuit for maximum shock value, to defame and debase, without having to offer any facts or reality.”

Weinstein is currently awaiting trial on multiple felony charges in New York.