HEALTH announce new album, VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR, share title track: Stream

Health, photo by Faith Crawford

HEALTH have today announced their latest album, VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR. The follow-up to 2015’s DEATH MAGIC is due out February 8th, 2019 via Loma Vista Recordings.

Described as the band’s “heaviest, most genre-obliterating album,” VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR was produced by frequent collaborator Lars Stalfors (St. Vincent, Lil Peep). The record promises a range of sounds from thrashing metal to funk to “Arabic bass music dragged through hell.” There’s even a guitar ballad called “DECIMATION” capping it all off.



As a first listen, HEALTH have shared the video for the title song, “SLAVES OF FEAR”. Directed by Zev Deans, the clip flashes the titles of the album’s tracks over choppy, shaky images of S.W.A.T.-armored figures apparently attacking people. The images highlight the furious anxiety of the song itself, and you can take a look below.

Pre-orders for the new LP are now live. The album art and tracklist can be seen ahead.

VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR Artwork:

VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR Tracklist:

01. PSYCHONAUT

02. FEEL NOTHING

03. GOD BOTHERER

04. BLACK STATIC

05. LOSS DELUXE

06. NC-17

07. THE MESSAGE

08. RAT WARS

09. STRANGE DAYS (1999)

10. WRONG BAG

11. SLAVES OF FEAR

12. DECIMATION

HEALTH will support VOL. 4 on a North American tour that will take up the better part of early 2019. Find their complete itinerary below.

HEALTH 2019 Tour Dates:

01/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

01/30 – Brixton, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *

01/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg *

02/01 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium *

02/03 – Hamburg @ Docks *

02/04 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys *

02/06 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin *

02/07 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar *

02/09 – Vilnius, LT @ Compensa Concert Hall *

02/11 – Tallinn, EE @ Saku Arena *

02/12 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga *

02/14 – Moscow, RU @ Megasport Arena*

02/15 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

02/16 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

02/20 – Oslo, NO @ Bla

02/21 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

02/27 – Frankfurt, DE @ Nachtleben

02/28 – Munich, DE @ Feierwerk

03/01 – Leipzig, DE @ Täubchenthal

03/02 – Berlin, DE @ So36

03/04 – Brussels, BE @ AB

03/05 – Lille, FR @ Aéronef

03/06 – Utrecht, NL @ EKKO

03/07 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

03/08 – Lyon, FR @ Festival Transfer, Transbordeur

03/09 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum

03/12 – Bordeaux, FR @ Iboat

03/14 – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia

03/15 – Rome, IT @ Traffic Live

03/16 – Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club

03/17 – Torino, IT @ Spazio211

03/19 – Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie

03/20 – Luzern, CH @ Konzerthaus Schüür

03/22 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

03/24 – Manchester, UK @ YES

03/25 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell

03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA

03/27 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

03/28 – London, UK @ Oval Space

03/29 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb ifor Bach

03/30 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

04/09 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

04/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/12 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

04/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub

04/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

04/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

04/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

04/19 – Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Grill

04/20 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

04/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

04/22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/23 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

04/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere The Hall

04/26 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/28 – Washington, DC @ Rock N Roll Hotel

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade @ Purgatory

05/01 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

05/02 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

05/04 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/06 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

05/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

* = w/ The Neighbourhood