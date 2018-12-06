HEALTH announce new album, VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR, share title track: Stream

HEALTH have today announced their latest album, VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR. The follow-up to 2015’s DEATH MAGIC is due out February 8th, 2019 via Loma Vista Recordings.
Described as the band’s “heaviest, most genre-obliterating album,” VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR was produced by frequent collaborator Lars Stalfors (St. Vincent, Lil Peep). The record promises a range of sounds from thrashing metal to funk to “Arabic bass music dragged through hell.” There’s even a guitar ballad called “DECIMATION” capping it all off.
As a first listen, HEALTH have shared the video for the title song, “SLAVES OF FEAR”. Directed by Zev Deans, the clip flashes the titles of the album’s tracks over choppy, shaky images of S.W.A.T.-armored figures apparently attacking people. The images highlight the furious anxiety of the song itself, and you can take a look below.
Pre-orders for the new LP are now live. The album art and tracklist can be seen ahead.
VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR Artwork:
VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR Tracklist:
01. PSYCHONAUT
02. FEEL NOTHING
03. GOD BOTHERER
04. BLACK STATIC
05. LOSS DELUXE
06. NC-17
07. THE MESSAGE
08. RAT WARS
09. STRANGE DAYS (1999)
10. WRONG BAG
11. SLAVES OF FEAR
12. DECIMATION
HEALTH will support VOL. 4 on a North American tour that will take up the better part of early 2019. Find their complete itinerary below.
HEALTH 2019 Tour Dates:
01/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One
01/30 – Brixton, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *
01/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg *
02/01 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium *
02/03 – Hamburg @ Docks *
02/04 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys *
02/06 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin *
02/07 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar *
02/09 – Vilnius, LT @ Compensa Concert Hall *
02/11 – Tallinn, EE @ Saku Arena *
02/12 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga *
02/14 – Moscow, RU @ Megasport Arena*
02/15 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
02/16 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy
02/20 – Oslo, NO @ Bla
02/21 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen
02/27 – Frankfurt, DE @ Nachtleben
02/28 – Munich, DE @ Feierwerk
03/01 – Leipzig, DE @ Täubchenthal
03/02 – Berlin, DE @ So36
03/04 – Brussels, BE @ AB
03/05 – Lille, FR @ Aéronef
03/06 – Utrecht, NL @ EKKO
03/07 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
03/08 – Lyon, FR @ Festival Transfer, Transbordeur
03/09 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum
03/12 – Bordeaux, FR @ Iboat
03/14 – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia
03/15 – Rome, IT @ Traffic Live
03/16 – Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club
03/17 – Torino, IT @ Spazio211
03/19 – Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie
03/20 – Luzern, CH @ Konzerthaus Schüür
03/22 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes
03/24 – Manchester, UK @ YES
03/25 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell
03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA
03/27 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange
03/28 – London, UK @ Oval Space
03/29 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb ifor Bach
03/30 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
04/09 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
04/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
04/12 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
04/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub
04/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
04/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
04/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
04/19 – Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Grill
04/20 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
04/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
04/22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/23 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
04/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere The Hall
04/26 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
04/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/28 – Washington, DC @ Rock N Roll Hotel
04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade @ Purgatory
05/01 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon
05/02 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
05/04 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
05/06 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
05/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
* = w/ The Neighbourhood