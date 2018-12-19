David Harbour wields the Right Hand of Doom in first Hellboy trailer: Watch

Hellboy

Next spring, Hell is coming back to Earth. That’s when Lionsgate will release its new Hellboy reboot, the first trailer for which has today premiered online.

Our first look at Stranger Things star David Harbour in the title role came back in September, but the preview gives a much more detailed look at his character. His face and body seem scarred and heavily damaged, but his iconic Right Hand of Doom looks as strong as ever. The trailer also provides a glimpse at some of the monsters he’ll be battling in the film, including a pair of giants; a man-bat; a terrifyingly large, thin, white creature with a blade for an arm; and the Blood Queen herself, Nimue (Milla Jovovich). (It seems as if the subtitle Rise of the Blood Queen has been exorcised from the title.)



The trailer also plays up the humorous tone of the action-adventure flick, especially with Billy Idol’s “Mony Mony” soundtracking the whole thing. Take a look below, and check out the film when it hits theaters on April 12th.

Directed by Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones, The Descent), Hellboy also stars Ian McShane as Trevor Bruttenholm (Hellboy’s adoptive father), Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio (replacing Ed Skrein after he dropped out over calls of whitewashing), and Sasha Lane as the magical Alice Monaghan. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola co-wrote the script with Andrew Cosby, Christopher GOlden, and Aron Coleite, borrowing elements from the comic book storylines Darkness Class, The Storm and the Fury, and (especially) The Wild Hunt.

Read the film’s synopsis below.

“Hellboy is back, and he’s on fire. From the pages of Mike Mignola’s seminal work, this action-packed story sees the legendary half-demon superhero called to the English countryside to battle a trio of rampaging giants. There he discovers The Blood Queen, Nimue, a resurrected ancient sorceress thirsting to avenge a past betrayal. Suddenly caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy is now hell-bent on stopping Nimue without triggering the end of the world.?