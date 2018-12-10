Hilary Duff in talks to revive Lizzie McGuire

Hilary Duff

From 2001 to 2004, tweens flocked to the Disney Channel to watch Hilary Duff’s hit kid’s series Lizzie McGuire – the story of a clumsy, average teen (well, average by Disney Channel standards) who got through her tumultuous teen years with the help of an animated alter ego that let her express her innermost feelings. Now, Duff is saying we may not have seen the last of Lizzie.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight after she presented at Love Leo Rescue’s 1st Annual Cocktails for a Cause Fundraiser at Rolling Greens in Los Angeles, Duff teased the possibility of Lizzie’s return. “There’s been some conversations. It’s definitely not a go. I don’t want to get everyone wild talking about it.”



Nothing is confirmed beyond those “conversations,” but Duff noted that she’d be thrilled to bring back her iconic character – not just for herself, but for a new generation of girls. “I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life. If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing.”

The 31-year-old Duff’s kept pretty busy after Lizzie, between maintaining her pop career with 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out. and going on five seasons as a regular on Darren Star’s dramedy series Younger for TV Land. Between these projects and her life as a mother of two, who knows when (or if) this revival might ever happen.

Still, if she comes back, Duff has some ideas for her return. “I’m racking my brain. I don’t think she’s a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon,” Duff said. “It could be a possibility or it could be nothing, so we’ll see.”

While the series ended in 2004, the last time we saw Lizzie chronologically was as a precocious teen in 2003’s The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Refresh yourselves with the film’s trailer below.