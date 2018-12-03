Hootie and the Blowfish reunite for massive U.S. tour and new album

Hootie and the Blowfish, photo by Todd & Chris Owyoung

Seminal roots rock band Hootie and the Blowfish will reunite in 2019, with plans to tour the U.S. and release new music.

The Darius Rucker-led outfit has mapped out an expansive 44-city summer tour, which kicks off May 30th in Virginia Beach and runs through mid-September. It marks the band’s first extended outing of the US in over a decade. What’s more, they’ll be joined on the road by Barenaked Ladies, who will open all of Hootie’s reunion shows.



Tickets go on sale to the general public sale beginning Friday, December 7th via LiveNation. They’re also available for resale at StubHub.

(Read: The Middlebrow Genius of Hottie and the Blowfish)

Hootie and the Blowfish have also signed a new record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville ahead of their forthcoming sixth studio album, due for release in 2019. Not only does it mark the band’s first new album in 15 years, but it will arrive on the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut, Cracked Rear View.

To coincide with today’s announcement, Rucker spoke with Kyle Meredith about the reunion, the 25th anniversary of Cracked Rear View, and more. Listen to the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With… below.

Hootie and the Blowfish 2019 Tour Dates:

05/30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

05/31 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

06/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

06/06 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf

06/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/08 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

06/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

06/14 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

06/21 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

06/23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

06/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/28 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

06/29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/11 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

07/13 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/19 – Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair

07/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/21 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

07/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/27 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/02 – Guilford, NN @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/03 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/04 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/08 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/09 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

08/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/16 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/17 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

08/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

08/23 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

08/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/30 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/31 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

09/05 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

09/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/13 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena