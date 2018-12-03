Hootie and the Blowfish reunite for massive U.S. tour and new album

Seminal roots rock band Hootie and the Blowfish will reunite in 2019, with plans to tour the U.S. and release new music.
The Darius Rucker-led outfit has mapped out an expansive 44-city summer tour, which kicks off May 30th in Virginia Beach and runs through mid-September. It marks the band’s first extended outing of the US in over a decade. What’s more, they’ll be joined on the road by Barenaked Ladies, who will open all of Hootie’s reunion shows.
Tickets go on sale to the general public sale beginning Friday, December 7th via LiveNation. They’re also available for resale at StubHub.
Hootie and the Blowfish have also signed a new record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville ahead of their forthcoming sixth studio album, due for release in 2019. Not only does it mark the band’s first new album in 15 years, but it will arrive on the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut, Cracked Rear View.
To coincide with today’s announcement, Rucker spoke with Kyle Meredith about the reunion, the 25th anniversary of Cracked Rear View, and more. Listen to the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With… below.
Hootie and the Blowfish 2019 Tour Dates:
05/30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
05/31 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
06/06 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf
06/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/08 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
06/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
06/14 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
06/21 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
06/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/28 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
06/29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/11 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
07/13 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/19 – Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair
07/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/21 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
07/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/27 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/02 – Guilford, NN @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
08/03 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/04 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/08 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/09 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC
08/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/16 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/17 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair
08/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
08/23 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
08/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/30 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/31 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
09/05 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
09/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/13 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena