Hootie and the Blowfish perform “Only Wanna Be With You” on Fallon: Watch

Hootie and the Blowfish on The Tonight Show

On Monday morning, Hootie and the Blowfish announced plans to release new music and reunite for a 2019 US tour. Later in the evening the veteran roots rock band appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to give fans a preview of what’s coming down the line in the new year.

Led by frontman Darius Rucker, the group performed their seminal track, “Only Wanna Be With You”



(Read: The Middlebrow Genius of Hottie and the Blowfish)

Elsewhere in the episode, Hootie and the Blowfish discussed life on the road, relaying anecdotes about getting left behind by their tour bus and that one time they played for just an audience of two.

Replay both segments below.

Hootie and the Blowfish’s forthcoming LP marks their first in 15 years and comes as they’re set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut. Cracked Rear View.

As for their US tour, the 44-date trek officially launches May 30th and extends through mid-September. Find the full itinerary here.

Rucker recently spoke with Kyle Meredith about the band’s reunion, the 25th anniversary of Cracked Rear View, and more. Listen to the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With… below.

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS