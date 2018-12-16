HQ Trivia co-founder Colin Kroll found dead of apparent drug overdose

Colin Kroll, co-founder of HQ Trivia

Colin Kroll, the co-founder of the widely successful mobile app and trivia game show HQ Trivia, has died at the age of 34, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Early Sunday morning, NYPD officers were called to Kroll’s Manhattan residence to perform a well-fare check. Upon arrival, they found Kroll dead of an apparent drug overdose.



Kroll was also the co-founder of the social media video app Vine, which was later acquired by Twitter. Kroll was fired from Twitter for “poor management” following allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior toward women. In 2015, he helped launch HQ Trivia and served as the company’s CEO.