Ice Cube and MTV are rebooting Celebrity Deathmatch

Ice Cube on Celebrity Deathmatch

It’s a good day to get it on again. MTV Studios launched back in June, with the new production unit at the network promising updated takes on old MTV classics such as Daria, Made, Aeon Flux, and The Real World. Today we add to the list of revivals Celebrity Deathmatch, MTV’s hit claymation wrestling franchise that pits stop-motion famous people against other stop-motion famous people. What’s more, one of the show’s past competitors is actually set to star in and executive produce the show.

MTV is partnering with Ice Cube and his production company Cube Vision to realize the series’ return. The rapper is set to star in the new version, as well as serve as an executive producer alongside series creator Eric Fogel, Jeff Kwatinetz, and Ben Hurwitz. The original series aired from 1998 to 2002, spanning a total of 75 episodes, and was picked up for a brief return without Fogel in 2006. Plans for another Celebrity Deathmatch remake with Fogel’s involvement were actually announced back in 2015, but never materialized.



“Deathmatch was the meme before memes,” said MTV, VH1, and CMT president Chris McCarthy in a statement (via Variety). “[It] remains a hot topic on social media and will be a smart, funny way to tackle the over-the-top rhetoric of today’s pop culture where it belongs – in the wrestling ring.”

The Celebrity Deathmatch reboot will be available as a weekly series in 2019, either for a yet-to-be-determined SVOD or network partner.

This won’t be Ice Cube’s first connection to Celebrity Deathmatch, either. Back in the original run, he took on Ice T in a brutal frozen bout. Revisit it below.