Idris Elba on #MeToo movement: “It’s only difficult if you’re a man with something to hide”

Idris Elba, Molly's Game

Who doesn’t love Idris Elba? He’s smart, he’s handsome, he’s talented, and he’s insightful. Whether he’s brooding in the corner of Baltimore or slumming it in a shitty movie like last year’s The Dark Tower, the English actor always proves to be a beacon of light, providing clarity in moments of chaos, and that’s a trademark of his that also translates off screen.

Case in point, his response to the #MeToo movement. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Elba was pried for a quote that might lead to a good ol’ Collar Tug — you know, like every other actor in that situation — but instead he offered a Simply Put, as he cooly stated: “It’s only difficult if you’re a man with something to hide.”



Since then, his comment has earned praise on Twitter from other celebrities and officials, among them being producer, screenwriter, and author Shonda Rhimes and even former senior advisor to President of the United States Barack Obama Valerie Jarrett.

This isn’t the first time, however, that Elba has turned heads with his sagacity. Last year, while promoting Molly’s Game, he praised the #MeToo movement for its efforts, adding that film “coming out now is actually quite amazing, when we’re seeing women stand up and have a liberation movement of speaking up against some their atrocities that has happened.”

Elba is currently filming Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which is due out on August 2nd. He’ll also appear in Tom Hooper’s blockbuster adaptation of the Broadway hit, Cats, which hits theaters a year from now on December 20th.