In Flames announce new album, release two new songs, “(This Is Our) House” and “I Am Above”: Stream

In Flames, via Eleven Seven Music

In Flames will return in 2019 with their 13th studio album, I, The Mask, out March 1st. To get fans pumped up for the release, the Swedish metallers have unleashed two new songs off the album, “(This Is Our) House” and “I Am Above,” and the latter comes with a music video featuring popular Swedish actor Martin Wallström (“Mr. Robot”). Check out both tunes below.

In Flames brought some major names on board for I, The Mask, including industry staples Howard Benson for production, Chris Lord-Alge for mixing and Ted Jensen for mastering. Artist Blake Armstrong created the album’s artwork, which is an interpretation of In Flames’ mascot, The Jesterhead.



In Flames vocalist Anders Fridén said in a statement, “This album is really a special one to us. Since our last record, Battles, we’ve established our own annual festival in Sweden and have been touring non-stop worldwide, creating an even stronger bond with our fans. You could say it was a big part of our inspiration for this album.”

He added, “It’s been such a long journey that just keeps going and growing. We feel extremely thankful for that, and for the support that makes it possible. We dedicate our 13th album, I, The Mask, to our fans who allow us to keep making music and playing it every night. IN JESTERHEADS WE TRUST.”

In Flames are already scheduled to hit the road on a North American tour with Within Temptation in February and March of 2019. That trek will be preceded by a just-announced jaunt with All That Remains and All Hail the Yeti. See the list of dates below.

In Flames 2019 Tour Dates:

02/12 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues *

02/13 — New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall *

02/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater *

02/16 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

02/17 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

02/18 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

02/20 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom *

02/22 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

02/24 — Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theater *

02/25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater ^

02/28 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live ^

03/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

03/02 — New York, NY @ Playstation Theater ^

03/03 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

03/05 — Montreal, QC @ Olympia ^

03/06 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel ^

03/08 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues ^

03/07 — Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot *

03/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater ^

03/11 — Denver, CO @ The Summit ^

03/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

03/14 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom ^

03/15 — Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater ^

03/16 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO ^

03/18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^

03/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theater ^

* = with All That Remains and All Hail the Yeti

^ = with Within Temptation and Smash Into Pieces

I, The Mask Artwork:

I, The Mask Tracklist:

01. Voices

02. I, The Mask

03. Call My Name

04. I Am Above

05. Follow Me

06. (This is Our) House

07. We Will Remember

08. In This Life

09. Burn

10. Deep Inside

11. All The Pain

12. Stay With Me