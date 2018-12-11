In Photos: Killswitch Engage rock New Jersey with Crowbar and Born of Osiris (12/6)

Killswitch Engage, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Killswitch Engage played their final show of 2018 on Wednesday (December 6th), rocking New Jersey’s Starland Ballroom with support from Crowbar and Born of Osiris.

The Sayreville, New Jersey, show served as a makeup gig for one of the concerts Killswitch Engage had to postpone in the spring when frontman Jesse Leach had to undergo vocal surgery. It appears the medical procedure worked well, as Leach’s voice sounded in fine form.



The metalcore pioneers played a 17-song show that included their cover of Dio’s “Holy Diver” to conclude the main set, and ended with a fitting encore of The End of Heartache track “A Bid Farewell”, which wasn’t on the band’s setlist that was posted onstage. Perhaps it was an extra song to close out the year, or a reward to the sold-out crowd for their undying devotion.

As previously reported, Killswitch Engage have signed a new record deal with Metal Blade, with plans to release a new album in 2019. The band will embark on a European tour in January, and have already been announced to play the festivals Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida; Epicenter in Rockingham, North Carolina; and Sonic Temple in Columbus Ohio, both in May.

See our photos of the New Jersey gig, as well as Killswitch Engage’s setlist, below.

Photo Gallery: Killswitch Engage, Born of Osiris and Crowbar at the Starland Ballroom in New Jersey:

All photos by Melinda Oswandel (@melindaoswandel)

Killswitch Engage Setlist:

The End of Heartache

Strength of the Mind

Beyond the Flames

My Curse

Daylight Dies

Fixation on the Darkness

Alone I Stand

Hate by Design

You Don’t Bleed for Me

Always

In the Unblind

My Last Serenade

Rose of Sharyn

This is Absolution

In Due Time

Holy Diver (Dio cover)

Encore:

A Bid Farewell