Indonesian rock band swept away by tsunami, several members killed

Seventeen performing as tsunami hits

Over two hundred people were killed, and hundreds more were injured, after a tsunami struck costal Indonesia on Saturday. Among the victims were members of the Indonesian rock band called Seventeen, who were performing on stage as the tsunami hit.

According to Reuters, among the dead were four members of Seventeen: bassist M. Awal “Bani” Purbani, guitarist Herman Sikumbang, road manager Oki Wijaya, and crew member Ujang. The band’s drummer remains missing.



Seventeen was performing on the Tanjung Lesung beach as part of a holiday party thrown by state electricity utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).

Video footage posted to social media captured the exact moment the tsunami came crashing onto the stage, sweeping away band and audience members alike.

You can assist victims of the tsunami by donating to Oxfam, which is already on the ground in Indonesia.