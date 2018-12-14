J Hus sentenced to eight months in jail for knife possession

J Hus

British rapper J Hus will spend the next eight months in jail after admitting to carrying a knife in a public place, according to BBC News.

J Hus, 23, was arrested back in June after being found in possession of a knife during a traffic stop in East London.



Judge Sandy Canavan told J Hus that he was a “role model to many” who “failed” to leave his past behind him, BBC notes. Judge Canavan also pointed to J Hus’ previous arrests for knife possession as justification for his lengthy sentence: “This, in such a young life, is the fourth occasion when you have gone out armed with a knife.”

An attorney for J Hus said the rapper suffers from mild PTSD stemming from a 2015 stabbing attack, which left him in the hospital. J Hus told the court that he was “ill advised” and “utterly stupid” to carry the knife, adding, “I was not in the right state of mind.”

J Hus released his debut album, Common Sense, in 2017. It peaked at No. 6 on the UK album charts.