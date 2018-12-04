James Blake announces 2019 North American tour

James Blake, photo by Nina Corcoran

James Blake will embark on a North American tour early next year. The UK crooner has mapped out a 17-date outing, which kicks off in Atlanta on February 18th.

The itinerary also includes multiple nights at New York’s Terminal 5 and a trio of Canadian shows, before culminating with a gig at the Hollywood Palladium on March 16th.



Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 7th. You can also get them here.

Blake released his last album, The Colour in Anything, in 2016. Since then, he’s contributed to high-profile albums including Beyoncé’s Lemonade, Frank Ocean’s Blonde, and Jay-Z’s 4:44, as well as the Kendrick Lamar-curated soundtrack to Black Panther.

James Blake 2019 Tour Dates:

02/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

02/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

02/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

02/24 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02/25 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02/27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

02/28 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

03/02 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

03/03 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv

03/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

03/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Centre

03/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

03/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/15 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium