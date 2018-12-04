James Blake announces 2019 North American tour

James Blake will embark on a North American tour early next year. The UK crooner has mapped out a 17-date outing, which kicks off in Atlanta on February 18th.
The itinerary also includes multiple nights at New York’s Terminal 5 and a trio of Canadian shows, before culminating with a gig at the Hollywood Palladium on March 16th.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 7th. You can also get them here.
Blake released his last album, The Colour in Anything, in 2016. Since then, he’s contributed to high-profile albums including Beyoncé’s Lemonade, Frank Ocean’s Blonde, and Jay-Z’s 4:44, as well as the Kendrick Lamar-curated soundtrack to Black Panther.
James Blake 2019 Tour Dates:
02/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
02/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
02/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
02/24 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
02/25 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
02/27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
02/28 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
03/02 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/03 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv
03/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
03/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
03/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Centre
03/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
03/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/15 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium