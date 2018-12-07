James Corden pays tribute to Jeff Goldblum with Ariana Grande parody, “thank u, jeff”: Watch

James Corden and Jeff Goldblum

Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” has swept the nation as a modern pop classic about female self-empowerment, coupled with an ode to the singer’s former flames. In the hands of the Late Late Show host James Corden, though, the track becomes a tribute to one of Hollywood’s finest treasures, Jeff Goldblum.

On Wednesday night’s episode of the late night talkshow, Corden teamed with Goldblum to parody Grande’s latest hit. Just as the singer showed gratitude for all she learned from her exes, Corden’s version thanked Goldblum for all his greatest roles. “First saw him in The Fly/ But his face was grotesque/ Then he won independence/ From an alien mess,” Corden coos. “And in Thor: Ragnorok/ His performance was classic/ But who could forget the hot doctor/ That he played in Jurassic.”



The whole thing comes packaged in a video parodying Grande’s pop-culture loaded clip, only this time there are dancers dressed as Grandmaster and Dr. Ian Malcom, and it’s Goldblum himself filming from the audience. Check out the video below.

Grande herself applauded the clip, tweeting, “omg…… may i please….. please for christmas have the thank u, jeff book? it’s for a friend. promise.”