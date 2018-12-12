Janelle Monáe throws a stylish party in new “Crazy, Classic, Life” video: Watch

Janelle Monáe in "Crazy, Classic, Life" music video

Janelle Monáe has just let loose a new music video for “Crazy, Classic, Life”. Set in a dystopian future where people are referred to as “computers”, the clip sees our 2018 Artist of the Year throwing a stylish but illegal party that’s eventually broken up by the rulers that be. Actress Tessa Thompson also stars as one of Monáe’s close “computer” friends.

If the visual looks familiar, it’s directly lifted from this year’s Dirty Computer – An Emotion Picture, a nearly hour-long accompaniment to Monáe’s Dirty Computer. Additionally, the short film included the music videos for “I Like That”, “PYNK”, “Make Me Feel”, and “Django Jane”.



Below, watch the “Crazy, Classic, Life” video, followed by the full Emotion Picture.

Dirty Computer was named one of Consequence of Sound’s Top 50 Albums of 2018. It also nabbed a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.