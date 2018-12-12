Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Janelle Monáe throws a stylish party in new “Crazy, Classic, Life” video: Watch

Our 2018 Artist of the Year continues to support her excellent Dirty Computer

by
on December 12, 2018, 5:38pm
0 comments
Watch Janelle Monáe "Crazy, Classic, Life" music video
Janelle Monáe in "Crazy, Classic, Life" music video

Janelle Monáe has just let loose a new music video for “Crazy, Classic, Life”. Set in a dystopian future where people are referred to as “computers”, the clip sees our 2018 Artist of the Year throwing a stylish but illegal party that’s eventually broken up by the rulers that be. Actress Tessa Thompson also stars as one of Monáe’s close “computer” friends.

If the visual looks familiar, it’s directly lifted from this year’s Dirty Computer – An Emotion Picture, a nearly hour-long accompaniment to Monáe’s Dirty Computer. Additionally, the short film included the music videos for “I Like That”, “PYNK”“Make Me Feel”, and “Django Jane”.

(Read: The Top 50 Songs of 2018)

Below, watch the “Crazy, Classic, Life” video, followed by the full Emotion Picture.

Dirty Computer was named one of Consequence of Sound’s Top 50 Albums of 2018. It also nabbed a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

Previous Story
Performance of the Year: Toni Collette Brought Our Deepest Family Fears To Nightmarish Life
Next Story
Film Review: Once Upon a Deadpool Gives America the Merc With a Washed-Out Mouth
No comments