Stephen King’s The Outsider heading to HBO as a series from Jason Bateman

The Outsider, Stephen King

It’s been out for less than a year and already Stephen King’s The Outsider is heading to your living room. According to Variety, HBO has ordered a series adaptation of the 2018 novel and they have some major star power behind it.

Jason Bateman will direct the first two episodes and executive produce through his Aggregate Films banner, while Ben Mendelsohn will headline the series, marking his return to television following Bloodline.



The novel follows a veteran cop and a quirky investigator as they descend upon an unusual investigation involving the macabre murder of a young boy and an insidious supernatural force. Yep, it’s Stephen King, alright.

