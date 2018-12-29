Gorgeous man-beast Jason Momoa will return as Aquaman in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Warner Bros.

Fans who loved Aquaman won’t have to wait too long to see Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry again. In fact, they’ll only have to shuffle around for a month and some change as the deep sea superhero will make an unexpected appearance in the upcoming film, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

In anticipation, the film’s Instagram shared a charming promotional video, which finds Momoa screaming like an ol’ blockhead as his Lego equivalent uses the original Aquaman comic book as a surf board. It’s wild, it’s zany, but what do you expect?



Momoa joins Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) as the second actor from the DC Comics’ Extended Universe to cross over into the animated LEGO Movie franchise. As previously reported, the sequel to 2014’s blockbuster hit The LEGO Movie brings back Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, and Nick Offerman, along with newcomers Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz and Maya Rudolph.

Co-directed by Trisha Gum (Robot Chicken) and Mike Mitchell (Shrek Forever After, Trolls) from a script by the first film’s directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, The LEGO Movie 2 will touch on gender roles and dynamics.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

“The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.”

The LEGO Movie 2 hits theaters February 8th. Watch the latest trailer below.