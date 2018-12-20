JAY-Z trying to convince Travis Scott not to perform at the Super Bowl: Report

JAY-Z and Travis Scott, photos by Amy Price

Earlier today it was revealed that “Sicko Mode” rapper Travis Scott would be joining Maroon 5 at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. The decision came as something of a surprise, as Rihanna’s refusal to perform due to the NFL’s treatment of peaceful protestor Colin Kaepernick essentially made the decision a political one. That reportedly has made the search a tough one for the NFL, which is likely delighted with Scott’s participation. Scott, however, is hearing about it from a few of his most high-profile fans.

Variety reports that JAY-Z, who was spotted with Beyoncé at Scott’s show in Los Angeles last night, is “attempting to talk Scott out of performing.” It makes sense, as Hov’s been a vocal supporter of Kaepernick’s protest, not to mention an advocate in the ongoing protests of police brutality in America. He, too, was rumored to have turned down an offer to perform at this year’s Halftime Show due to his allegiance to Kaepernick.



JAY-Z collaborator Meek Mill also expressed his disappointment with Scott on Twitter. “For what????” he wrote while linking to an article about Scott’s performance. In a follow-up tweet, he added, “He don’t need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this shit!”

He don’t need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this shit! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2018

One wonders if JAY-Z is also calling up Cardi B and Big Boi, both of whom are also rumored to be joining the halftime performance.