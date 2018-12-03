Jenny Lewis announces new album, On the Line, plus 2019 tour dates

Jenny Lewis has announced her first album in five years. Entitled On the Line, the 11-track LP is due out in Spring 2019 through Warner Bros. Records.
The album was recorded at Capitol Records’ Studio B with a pretty star-studded backing band that included frequent collaborators Beck, Ryan Adams, and The Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench. Also joining Lewis in the studio were producer Don Was, Jim Keltner, and — get this — Ringo Starr.
To support the release, Lewis has mapped out a North American tour. The 25-date outing kicks off March 26th in Bloomington, Illinois with stops to follow in St. Paul, Chicago, Oklahoma City, Nashville, Baton Rouge, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Denver, Vancouver, and Portland. She’ll also play at Charleston, South Carolina’s High Water Festival and at ACL Live in Austin, Texas. You can get tickets here.
Find her complete docket below. Lewis’ previous LP, The Voyager, was released in 2014.
Jenny Lewis 2019 Tour Dates:
03/26 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
03/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/29 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace
03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
04/05 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
04/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
04/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
04/09 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
04/10 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
04/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/13-19 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
05/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kimo Theatre
05/16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/17 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore
05/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/25 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues