Jenny Lewis announces new album, On the Line, plus 2019 tour dates

Jenny Lewis, photo by Ben Kaye

Jenny Lewis has announced her first album in five years. Entitled On the Line, the 11-track LP is due out in Spring 2019 through Warner Bros. Records.

The album was recorded at Capitol Records’ Studio B with a pretty star-studded backing band that included frequent collaborators Beck, Ryan Adams, and The Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench. Also joining Lewis in the studio were producer Don Was, Jim Keltner, and — get this — Ringo Starr.



To support the release, Lewis has mapped out a North American tour. The 25-date outing kicks off March 26th in Bloomington, Illinois with stops to follow in St. Paul, Chicago, Oklahoma City, Nashville, Baton Rouge, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Denver, Vancouver, and Portland. She’ll also play at Charleston, South Carolina’s High Water Festival and at ACL Live in Austin, Texas. You can get tickets here.

Find her complete docket below. Lewis’ previous LP, The Voyager, was released in 2014.

Jenny Lewis 2019 Tour Dates:

03/26 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

03/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/29 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

04/05 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

04/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

04/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/09 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

04/10 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

04/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/13-19 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

05/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kimo Theatre

05/16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/17 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore

05/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/25 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues