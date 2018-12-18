Drummer Jeremy Spencer exits Five Finger Death Punch

Jeremy Spencer of Five Finger Death Punch

Drummer Jeremy Spencer is parting ways with Five Finger Death Punch after 14 years in the band, it was announced today (December 18th). The stickman, who sat out the band’s most recent tour to recover from back surgery, is now leaving the FFDP permanently, saying he unable to physically continue as a member of the hit-making rock act.

“This decision has been weighing on me for months; and now the time has finally come,” explained Spencer in a statement. “I started to play when I was 6 years old, and I feel fortunate that my body has provided me with several decades of doing what I love most: drumming. However, the rigorous physical wear and tear has got me to the point where I feel I can no longer deliver a performance that brings me satisfaction and joy.”



He added, “I feel the band deserves to get someone with the fire and energy, capable of delivering the performance that the fans deserve. Like you, I will be cheering them on to continue making great music as they tour the world and bring exciting shows to all our cherished fans.”

It’s been another big year for Five Finger Death Punch, having just been named the most-played artist on mainstream-rock radio for 2018, thanks to their latest album, And Justice for None. They just released a video for their cover of Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s “Blue on Black”, which can be seen below.

Drummer Charlie “The Engine” Engen filled in for Spencer on the band’s recent fall tour with Breaking Benjamin, but as of now, no permanent replacement has been named.