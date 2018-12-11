John Frusciante makes a rare return to the guitar on Dewa Budjana’s Mahandini: Stream

John Frusciante

Since leaving the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2009, John Frusciante’s musical output has skewed heavily towards abstract electronica and acid house, compositions he once described on his website as being made with “no particular audience in mind.” Recent projects like 2016’s Foregrow EP and his series of Trickfinger releases demonstrate just how far Frusciante has ventured from the heavily melodic guitar playing that he initially built his name on. His last album of dedicated guitar music was the now decade-old solo LP The Empyrean, and although we’ve gotten a few one-offs in the intervening years – “Wayne”, some of the 2013 EP Outsides – it’s still a rare pleasure to hear a new recording of Frusciante’s immaculately dextrous fretwork.

This week brought the release of Indonesian songwriter Dewa Budjana’s latest full-length Mahandini, and John Frusciante makes appearances on two of the album’s seven tracks. Frusciante takes lead on vocals and plays guitar on both “Crowded” and “Zone”, impressing onto each his deep, immersive vocals and skyward licks. You can listen to both songs below.



Speaking of rare Frusciante occurrences, he was also recently seen hanging out with his ex-bandmate Flea at a boxing match in Los Angeles, where the two were photographed together for the first time in 11 years.