John Wick director says he and Keanu Reeves have “ideas for days” for more sequels

Three’s a nice number. Trilogy is a nice word. And, for many franchises, that’s just enough movies to tell your story. As John Wick approaches the release of its third entry, you’d be forgiven for thinking it would be the last. That it ever even became a franchise is surprising, after all, and an in-development TV series, The Continental, would do well to carry on the torch with lower financial risks. But, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Chad Stahelski said he “could live here for the rest of my career.”

That means he and star Keanu Reeves “have ideas for days,” he said. “I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit. We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions.” He added, “If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”



The buzz on the action franchise’s third entry is high due to a crack cast that will see Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, and Jason Mantzoukas joining returning cast members Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick. Also, The Raid’s Yayan Ruhian and Cecep Arif are swinging by, should you be worried the fights won’t be up to snuff.